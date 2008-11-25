SoundOff Stops Windows Sounds From Interrupting Music



Windows only: Turn off Windows clinks and clanks while you click around your computer in one shot using the simple SoundOff utility. When you want to listen to music without hearing the sounds of your operating system, click the SoundOff system tray icon to switch Windows' sound scheme or turn Windows sounds on or off. Of course SoundOff's only useful if this is something you do often; otherwise you can hit up Control Panel, go to the Sounds and Multimedia applet, select the Sounds tab, then change to No Sounds. SoundOff is a free download for Windows.