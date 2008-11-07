Songbird 1.0 Release Candidate Improves Stability, Album Art Handling

Windows/Mac/Linux: Songbird, the open-source media player built on Mozilla code, has reached a feature-complete release candidate stage, meaning you can take a look at how the 1.0 release will look and feel before any remaining bugs are knocked down. New since the 0.7 beta is the use of the GStreamer backend on every platform, to improve reliability and extendability, support for WMA, AAC, and Ogg Vorbis media files, drag-and-drop album artwork management, and the ability to use existing smart playlists as the default rules for new smart playlists. There's a bunch of other improvements and efficiencies, so feel free to grab a copy and see what's new before the player's official release. Songbird is a free download for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux systems.