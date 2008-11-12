Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Some PDF Image Extract Pulls Pictures Out Of PDFs

Windows only: Some PDF Image Extract isn't blessed with a grammatically sound name, but it does help you remember its sole purpose—pulling image files from PDF documents, in whatever number, quality, and format you want. Feed the app a file or directory of PDFs, set the easy-to-grasp image options (output directory, file mode, quality, and an option for black and white), and hit "Start converting" to get your files. I ended up getting a number of ".ppm," or portable pixelmap, files out of my PDF that I didn't ask for, but the JPEGs were also all there, knocked down to the file size I'd hoped for. Some PDF Image Extract is a free download for Windows systems only; Adobe or any other PDF reader isn't required to use.

Some PDF Image Extract [via Online Tech Tips]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles