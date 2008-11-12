Some PDF Image Extract Pulls Pictures Out Of PDFs

Windows only: Some PDF Image Extract isn't blessed with a grammatically sound name, but it does help you remember its sole purpose—pulling image files from PDF documents, in whatever number, quality, and format you want. Feed the app a file or directory of PDFs, set the easy-to-grasp image options (output directory, file mode, quality, and an option for black and white), and hit "Start converting" to get your files. I ended up getting a number of ".ppm," or portable pixelmap, files out of my PDF that I didn't ask for, but the JPEGs were also all there, knocked down to the file size I'd hoped for. Some PDF Image Extract is a free download for Windows systems only; Adobe or any other PDF reader isn't required to use.
