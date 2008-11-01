Snipd Compiles Web Content From Any Browser

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Free web-clipping tool Snipd, one of the 10 up-and-coming products that intrigued us at this year's start-up conferences, has opened its doors to public sign-ups. The service works through a bookmarklet that puts mouse-over clipping icons on text, images, or embedded Flash, and stores all the content on a Tumblr-style page, though you can change the privacy settings for all or individual items. You also get RSS feeds for your public content, and text fiends may love that Snipd keeps the formatting on any copy you grab. Snipd is a free service that requires a sign-up. Read on for a demonstration video and screenshot from a Snipd collection page.

Here's a quick Snipd page that highlights the three major content types. The emedded video, from the newly-launched MTVMusic, worked when opened.

