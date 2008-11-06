Snap Any Window To Half The Screen Size In Windows 7



We're on a Windows 7 Preview screencast bender! You've already seen Windows 7's Aero Shake and Peek features today, but another useful drag-and-dropper is the ability to resize any window to half the size of your monitor and dock it to the left or right side of the screen. In an earlier screencast you saw that dragging a window to the top of the screen maximises it. Following that, if you drag a window all the way to the left or the right of the screen, Windows 7 will display a glass overlay. Let go of the mouse button and it will snap the window onto that overlay, which is half the screen's size—a handy helper for widescreen monitor owners. Hit the play button above to see this in action—apologies for not including the half-siz docking action in the earlier clip.