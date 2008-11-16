Small Basic Teaches Programming Fundamentals

Windows only: If you've never played around with programming before, this weekend is a perfect time to start. Small Basic is a recent offering from Microsoft based on the venerable BASIC programming language and implemented with .NET. Designed for coding novices and children, the system is easy to learn and extensible with third party libraries. Out of the box Small Basic has only fifteen keywords to help new users quickly learn the core of the language and get them programming. Can't think of a pressing reason why you need to learn a programming language? Expand your mind with Project Euler, the only way to complete the entire sequence of puzzles is with some smooth programming chops. Small Basic is freeware, Windows only and requires .NET 3.5 Framework or higher.