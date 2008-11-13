Slife, a software download that tracks what applications you use, has released a full version 2.0 for Windows. Originally only offered for the Macintosh, the Windows version has been in beta since January. Now fully functional, if you're a Windows user who's been looking to get a handle on what and how much you use particular applications now might be the time to take the plunge. Especially since both the Mac and Windows versions are now free to try. [via Download Squad]
Slife 2.0 For Windows Leaves Beta
