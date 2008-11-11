Shut Down Windows From The 'Sleep' Button In Vista

The video bloggers at Tekzilla aren't keen on the way the Power button in the Vista Start menu sleeps your computer by default rather than shutting it down, and neither are we. As the video above demonstrates (UPDATE: We're having some problems with the video, so click through to Tekzilla or Digital Inspiration for the full rundown), a quick tweak in the to the Power Options in the Vista Control Panel can switch the default behaviour to Shut Down (or Hibernate) rather than Sleep. It's still lame that Vista doesn't make it easier to perform a quick shut down or restart from your keyboard, but the simple settings tweak highlighted in the video is a welcome adjustment.