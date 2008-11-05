Show Hidden Files With A Keyboard Shortcut

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Te How-To Geek offers up a AutoHotKey-based application that turns hidden file showing on and off in any version of Windows. The small application runs in the background from startup, and can be set to activate with any key (Win+H being the default). For those who do a good deal of file copying and system wrangling, it's a serious time saver that's probably worth the less than 2MB memory taken up by the utility. For a Visual Basic-based solution of similar convenience, try CyberNet's own utility as well.

Keyboard Ninja: Toggle Hidden Files with a Shortcut Key in Windows [The How-To Geek]

  • aram Guest

    Is there a way to uninstall the program after installation?
    It doesn't seem to show up in the add/remove programs window...

