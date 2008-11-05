Te How-To Geek offers up a AutoHotKey-based application that turns hidden file showing on and off in any version of Windows. The small application runs in the background from startup, and can be set to activate with any key (Win+H being the default). For those who do a good deal of file copying and system wrangling, it's a serious time saver that's probably worth the less than 2MB memory taken up by the utility. For a Visual Basic-based solution of similar convenience, try CyberNet's own utility as well.
Show Hidden Files With A Keyboard Shortcut
Is there a way to uninstall the program after installation?
It doesn't seem to show up in the add/remove programs window...