Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Sharepod Frees Your iPod From iTunes


Windows only: You don't have administrative rights or iTunes at work, but you want to be sure you can beat box along to your favourite Kenny G album blasting from the Dell OEM speakers in your cubicle? Sharepod has you covered: it's a lightweight iTunes alternative you can launch directly from the iPod itself. We've shown you how to free yourself from iTunes with YamiPod, but Sharepod has a significantly more refined GUI which makes accessing your music all the more pleasant.

The media playback in Sharepod is smooth. On first play you may want to change the play settings from Random to Sequential lest you find yourself wondering exactly how an Alison Kraus gospel song ended up in the middle of your trance album. In addition to basic music playback and playlist management, Sharepod can back up and restore your entire iPod or simply copy individual tracks to and from the device. Note: Run Sharepod for the first time on a computer where you have administrative privileges to ensure it will run properly on computers where you have limited access. For more tips and tricks to get the most of your iPod, check out Adam's excellent 20 Best iPod Utilities feature. Sharepod is a free, Windows only, portable application for managing your iPod music collection. Thanks Philip!

Sharepod

Comments

  • ganmochan @hargao

    You need .net framework 2 to run this! is there anyway to run it without it? argh

    0
  • Kel Guest

    Does anyone know if it updates the play count for the songs if you're listening to it through sharepod?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles