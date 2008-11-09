Sharepod Frees Your iPod From iTunes



Windows only: You don't have administrative rights or iTunes at work, but you want to be sure you can beat box along to your favourite Kenny G album blasting from the Dell OEM speakers in your cubicle? Sharepod has you covered: it's a lightweight iTunes alternative you can launch directly from the iPod itself. We've shown you how to free yourself from iTunes with YamiPod, but Sharepod has a significantly more refined GUI which makes accessing your music all the more pleasant.

The media playback in Sharepod is smooth. On first play you may want to change the play settings from Random to Sequential lest you find yourself wondering exactly how an Alison Kraus gospel song ended up in the middle of your trance album. In addition to basic music playback and playlist management, Sharepod can back up and restore your entire iPod or simply copy individual tracks to and from the device. Note: Run Sharepod for the first time on a computer where you have administrative privileges to ensure it will run properly on computers where you have limited access. For more tips and tricks to get the most of your iPod, check out Adam's excellent 20 Best iPod Utilities feature. Sharepod is a free, Windows only, portable application for managing your iPod music collection. Thanks Philip!