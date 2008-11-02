Seven Fitness Tips For Information Workers

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Information work is rough on your body. Without proper preventive and prescriptive care the years logged behind the computer can take their toll. Abhijeet of the blog Dumb Little Man has seven solid tips to help you minimise the strain spending your days shackled to a cubicle can take on your body. On the matter of seating:

I think it would be to correct to say that the chair is second only to the computer as the most important part of a web worker's everyday work. And if it's such an important part, it's equally important to get it right. It should be nice and comfortable so that you don't feel the stress after sitting on it for hours.

He goes on to offer several resources for finding the right chair. Having gone through a fair number of chairs (and one very bouncy exercise ball), I can attest to the importance of a quality chair. Unless of course you enjoy waking up with the nagging feeling that you were hit by a truck. What have you done, both in and out of the office, to keep yourself from becoming the information age version of a morlock? Share in the comments below. Photo by OhioProgressive.

7 Important Fitness Tips For Web Workers [Dumb Little Man]

