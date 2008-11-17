Set Up A Gift Wrapping And Mail Station

Cut down on holiday stress this year by setting up a station for gift wrapping and holiday mailing. Last year was the first year in my life I didn't wrap a single present the week of Christmas, let alone on Christmas Eve, and I chalk that up entirely to having a gift wrapping station. Over at the holiday-loving blog Organized Christmas they have a guide to setting up a wrapping and mailing centre in your home whether you have an entire room to dedicate to it or a temporary space on half a kitchen table. Many of the tips centre on temporarily repurposing household objects for double duty as wrapping aides:
Long, low molded plastic boxes with storage for bows and gift cards slide easily under beds or on a linen closet shelf. An over-the-door shoe bag will keep scissors, bows, tags and ribbons visible as you work.
Even if you live in a studio apartment, it's still possible to convert a bed into a temporary gift wrapping station by placing a heavy sheet of cardboard on the bed to protect it from your fast and furious wrapping paper cutting. Photo by Compromised Exposure.
