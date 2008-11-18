See What Your Neighbours Have Uploaded To YouTube

The YouTube development team has released a geolocation webapp that integrates Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Gears' geolocation features to show you YouTube videos uploaded by users near you. The idea is great in theory, but unfortunately Google Gears came no where close to finding my actual location (especially compared to Geode's accuracy)—which meant I had to pretend I live in 70 miles to the west (and near Grammy-nominated singer Eric Benet). [via]