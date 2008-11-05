See Inside Office 2007 Files

The Microsoft Office Word Team blog runs down how you can see inside the contests of a Word 2007 file (essentially, renaming it to a .zip extension and then looking inside at the collection of XML files; the details are in the Appendix). The same technique can be used on any Office 2007 file, and could prove useful if a file gets corrupted and you're trying to extract some key data. It also provides an insight into how Office files are structured, though casually parsing XML is not for the faint of heart.