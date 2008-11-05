The Microsoft Office Word Team blog runs down how you can see inside the contests of a Word 2007 file (essentially, renaming it to a .zip extension and then looking inside at the collection of XML files; the details are in the Appendix). The same technique can be used on any Office 2007 file, and could prove useful if a file gets corrupted and you're trying to extract some key data. It also provides an insight into how Office files are structured, though casually parsing XML is not for the faint of heart.
See Inside Office 2007 Files
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
The interesting thing (well interesting to me anyway) is that even though .docx is just a file container for the XML, it's still not very accessible and definitely very difficult for a human to read. On the other hand, .odt (Open Document), while also a container for XML and not easy to read, is much easier to read (you can see screenshots comparing the two in a post I wrote ages ago here - http://techwhimsy.com/opening-odt-and-docx-are-they-human-readable).
I think being human readable is important when it comes to documents being produced and archived with public money (eg Government documents) as the easier it is for a human to parse the SML, the easier it is to ensure the information is appropriately stored and accessed into the future. File formats are so fragile and can disappear in a relatively short period of time. Anything that makes information easier to preserve for future generations has to be a good thing.