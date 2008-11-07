Ever wondered how you'd look with a moustache or beard? The Schick Manscaping web site lets you upload a digital pic and try out a variety of facial furniture. A quick test suggests that a Fu Manchu mo doesn't suit me, though it's hard to tell if the manic fake eyes added by the app are the main reason. Although is hardly a productivity tool, it is a useful reminder that it's Movember, when men across Australia grow sponsored moustaches to raise money for men's health issues. Find someone you know on there and sponsor them pronto!
Schick Manscaping Adds Facial Hair To Your Pics
