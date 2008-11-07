Schick Manscaping Adds Facial Hair To Your Pics

Ever wondered how you'd look with a moustache or beard? The Schick Manscaping web site lets you upload a digital pic and try out a variety of facial furniture. A quick test suggests that a Fu Manchu mo doesn't suit me, though it's hard to tell if the manic fake eyes added by the app are the main reason. Although is hardly a productivity tool, it is a useful reminder that it's Movember, when men across Australia grow sponsored moustaches to raise money for men's health issues. Find someone you know on there and sponsor them pronto!