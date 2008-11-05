Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Personal finance blogger Ramit Sethi's Save $1,000 in 30 Days Challenge is exactly what is sounds like: Sethi wants to help as many of us as possible to save an extra $1,000 in the month of November. The challenge mixes daily tips from the I Will Teach You To Be Rich blog—broadly outlined in the video above—along with user-submitted tips for reaching the goal. We're a few days behind schedule (the challenge started on the first), but if you could use a few extra bucks heading into the holiday season, now's a great time to do some last-minute saving.

Announcing the Save $1,000 in 30 Days Challenge [I Will Teach You to Be Rich via Get Rich Slowly]

