Safer Places To Stash Your Cash At Home

You shouldn't let the uncertain economy drive you to a crazed bank run, a la It's a Wonderful Life, but it might make sense to keep a decent stash of legal tender at home these days. Consumer Reports' Money blog points out that your mattress is the first place a nefarious intruder might look, but a hollow light fixture, a waterproof bag in your toilet tank, and a few other spots make for more secure hiding spots:

... How about behind acoustic tiles in the ceiling? According to the book Hiding Your Money by Jerome Schneider and Allison Hope Weiner, "The beauty of acoustic tiles is that they always look broken, moved and dirty."

We've pointed out a few other "hidden safe" ideas such as one involving wall outlets, but Consumer Reports has a few other inspiring spots. Let's also hear where you might stash a bit of rainy day money (assuming your account has some anonymity to it) in the comments. Photo by markhillary.