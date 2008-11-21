Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Safer Places To Stash Your Cash At Home

You shouldn't let the uncertain economy drive you to a crazed bank run, a la It's a Wonderful Life, but it might make sense to keep a decent stash of legal tender at home these days. Consumer Reports' Money blog points out that your mattress is the first place a nefarious intruder might look, but a hollow light fixture, a waterproof bag in your toilet tank, and a few other spots make for more secure hiding spots:

... How about behind acoustic tiles in the ceiling? According to the book Hiding Your Money by Jerome Schneider and Allison Hope Weiner, "The beauty of acoustic tiles is that they always look broken, moved and dirty."

We've pointed out a few other "hidden safe" ideas such as one involving wall outlets, but Consumer Reports has a few other inspiring spots. Let's also hear where you might stash a bit of rainy day money (assuming your account has some anonymity to it) in the comments. Photo by markhillary.

Where to stash cash at home [Consumer Reports Money Blog]

Comments

  • Warren Townsend Guest

    Dig a hole and put it in Safer Than your Super LOL

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles