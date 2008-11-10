Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Rupert Murdoch On Overcoming Techno-Fear

Murdoch.jpgMedia mogul Rupert Murdoch is currently giving the annual Boyer Lectures for the ABC. In his second lecture, he makes an obvious but welcome point about having to accept changes bought on by more effective technology:

Whingeing about the technology will get you nowhere. The only way to deal with new technology that up-ends your job or your business model is to get out in front of it. Otherwise it will get out in front of you.

Given the inherent conservatism of many media outlets (including some of those owned by Murdoch's company, News Corporation), it's refreshing to see an acknowledgement that the media business needs to evolve. Catch the full lecture (as a transcript, stream or downloadable audio) on the ABC site.

Boyer Lectures

Comments

  • daviddude Guest

    oh...sry rupert. its a tad late for you to take over the internet ;(

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles