Running Windows 7 In Parallels

Curious to see how Windows 7 runs on a Mac using Parallels? The configuration choice isn't necessarily obvious, but PC Authority editor Zara Baxter advises setting the Parallels installation as 'Windows 2008 experimental' in order to play with the beta (which isn't officially available to the public but is spreading over torrent sites nonetheless). Given that it's an experimental build and that Parallels has recently upgraded, of course, your mileage may vary.