Run Quake 3 On Your Nokia Phone

QuakeN95.jpg Decoder details how you can go about installing classing first-person shooter Quake 3 Arena on your Nokia phone (supported models include the N82, the E80 and 8Gb versions of the N95). The installation process sounds fiddly, and the lack of sufficient input mechanisms on the phones themselves means you need to use a Bluetooth keyboard to actually play, but the post still sums it up pretty well: "Who would have thought that a game that I shelled out hundreds of dollars for a graphics card to run it on back in the day, would be ported to a mobile phone with full multiplayer, keyboard and mouse support?"

