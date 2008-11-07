RivaTuner Scales Your Graphics Card For 2D/3D Efficiency

Windows only: Free 3D graphics card tuner RivaTuner gives you all kinds of nuts-and-bolts access to your NVIDIA or ATI graphics card, including the ability to manually set fan speeds and overclock your processor for better performance. What makes it useful to the non-hardcore-gaming set, however, is the ability to set up hardware profiles and have them activate whenever certain applications are launched. So if you understand that your 256MB GeForce chip doesn't need to be running full-steam for Word 2007, but you'd like it to really kick in for Fallout 3, RivaTuner is right up your alley. It's not exactly friendly to newcomers, and you'll definitely want to save a working profile for safety, but hit the via link below for gHacks' step-by-step walkthrough on setting up two example profiles. RivaTuner is a free download for Windows systems only.