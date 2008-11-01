Re-run Your First Program With Commodore BASIC

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: The programming language that probably introduced more people to infinite loops than any other, Microsoft BASIC 6502 for the Commodore 64, is now available as a scripting language for many modern machines. What might you use it for? Who cares! Fortran and Cobol are still in use today, so surely some menial but dignified work could be found for a former star finally rediscovered, a la Sunset Boulevard. Free binary downloads are available for Windows and Mac, source code for Linux.

Commodore BASIC as a Scripting Language for UNIX and Windows - now Open Source [pagetable.com]

