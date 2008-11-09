Repurpose A Vertical File To Tame Your Pot Lids

Find a home for narrow, hard-to-store kitchen items like cutting boards, lids, and cookie sheets with a vertical file. A reader over at the organisation blog Unclutter wrote in with the following solution to storing the interchangeable plates on her counter-top grill:

I used a vertical, metal file sorter placed on top of a metal, mesh shelf so I can store my Foreman grill underneath the plates. The file sorter that is holding the grill plates is coated in plastic so it won't scratch the plates, which is vital!

Even if you don't have a plastic coated vertical desk file handy, they are cheap and abundant at office supply stores. For other kitchen storage ideas, check out how to store lids in a drawer.