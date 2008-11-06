Remember The Milk For iPhone And iPod Touch Now Available

iPhone/iPod touch only: Popular to-do list manager Remember The Milk has officially hit the iTunes App Store as a native application for your iPhone or iPod touch. Just like the web site, the application is lightning fast and simple to use but packs in some impressive features, including bi-directional sync, offline task editing, and even location awareness for sorting nearby tasks. The catch: In order to use RTM for iPhone, you'll need to have signed up for a $US25/year pro account. Remember The Milk is a free download from the iTunes App Store.