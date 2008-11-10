Project Euler Exercises Your Mind With Mathematical Problems

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Exercise your mind with the challenging problem sets at Project Euler. Designed to provide a fun way to introduce new concepts , the frequently asked questions section of Project Euler has this to say about the nature of the project:

Project Euler is a series of challenging mathematical/computer programming problems that will require more than just mathematical insights to solve. Although mathematics will help you arrive at elegant and efficient methods, the use of a computer and programming skills will be required to solve most problems.

The site is based around the concept of inductive learning, wherein as you solve the presented problems you gain mastery over concepts that can be used to solve other problems including ones you may have thought too difficult to solve. To help get you started the problems are ranked by the number of people who have solved them, the more difficult the problem the less people who have successfully solved it. Project Euler is a free educational resource. Thanks Jim! Photo by CarbonNYC.

