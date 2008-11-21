Process Manager Prioritises, Kills Running Apps Via Right-Click

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows only: Free application Process Manager adds an entry to your right-click context menu that adjusts an application's priority or kills the app. Once Process Manager is running, the kill and priority options are only available when you've right-clicked a window's taskbar item. That's pretty much all there is to it. The app runs in your system tray and eats less than 1MB of RAM. While Process Manager doesn't do anything you can't already do from the Windows Task Manager, it does provide quicker access to a couple of handy functions and is worth a try if you do much force-quitting. Process Manager is a free download, Windows only.

Process Manager [SourceForge via Life Rocks 2.0]

Comments

  • Stas Guest

    Completely screwed up my computer on vista x64. An uninstall fixed it though

    0

