Print Out A Cardboard iPhone Dock

The crafty bloggers at the Geeky Gadgets web site don't want to pay an extra $35 for an iPhone 3G dock, so they fashioned one out of cardboard—and are now offering the cut-out template as a free downloadable PDF. You'll need a printer, some adhesive, a craft knife, and some light cardboard to cut this out and fold on your own. Check out a video clip of the construction.
For more DIY iPhone dock goodness, check out how to make one from the packaging it came in, a business card, a dollar bill, and a paper clip.
