If you're trying to get pregnant, then tracking your most fertile periods is an important step. Pre Conceptions lets you create a personal ovulation calendar to maximise your chances of conceiving — and unlike many other options out there, doesn't charge anything for the service. If you do succeed in getting pregnant, be sure to check out our sibling site babblebaby for everything you need to know about modern parenting.
Pre Conceptions Charts Your Fertility Cycle
Comments
Looks overly complex. I prefer the simplicity of http://mon.thly.info/ .