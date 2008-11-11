PowerShell Comes With Windows 7

Microsoft stripped its calendar and photo gallery apps from Windows 7, but one extra it did bundle into the Windows 7 Preview is PowerShell, a souped-up command line and scripting GUI that frees you, finally, from the limits of DOS batch scripts. PowerShell is available as a free download for XP and Vista users, too. What are your favourite scripts and uses for PowerShell? Post them in the comments.
