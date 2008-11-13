He might not be too keen on Facebook, but our Prime Minister clearly didn't want opposition leader Malcolm Turnbull to steal an advantage from being the most visible Australian politician on Twitter. Kevin Rudd has launched his own Twitter account, though so far there's been no posts of substance. I'm sure he'd appreciate a direct message or two!
PM Kevin Rudd Joins Twitter
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
uh... Kevin's been on Twitter for quite some time now?? http://twitter.com/kevinrudd