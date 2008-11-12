Trying to find casual work to fit in around your study schedule, or to overlap with another part-time job? Web job matching service PloyMe.com.au lets you list your available hours, so employers in your area can contact you by SMS or email. You can specify your areas of expertise (pizza & food processing, anyone?), and the distance you're willing to travel. PloyMe.com.au is free for job seekers; employers pay for the ability to advertise shifts or contact employees. If you've used the site to find a job (or an employee), tell us how it went in the comments.
PloyMe.com.au Fills Casual Work Shifts By SMS
