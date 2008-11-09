Play Burned Game Backups On Your Wii Without A Modchip

Ever since video game consoles moved to optical discs, manufacturers and users have battled over backups. Manufacturers fear that if they allow users to burn disc backups, users will download and burn games they haven't paid for. Users argue that the discs they paid for are so easily scratched and ruined that it's absurd for the manufacturer to not allow it. Despite manufacturers' best efforts, every console is eventually hacked to play backups, often using a hardware modchip. Well, if you've got a Wii, a friendly Instructables user details how to play game backups on any Wii without using a modchip. All you've got to do is hack your Wii for homebrew apps and then follow the instructions in the post.