Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Play Burned Game Backups On Your Wii Without A Modchip

Ever since video game consoles moved to optical discs, manufacturers and users have battled over backups. Manufacturers fear that if they allow users to burn disc backups, users will download and burn games they haven't paid for. Users argue that the discs they paid for are so easily scratched and ruined that it's absurd for the manufacturer to not allow it. Despite manufacturers' best efforts, every console is eventually hacked to play backups, often using a hardware modchip. Well, if you've got a Wii, a friendly Instructables user details how to play game backups on any Wii without using a modchip. All you've got to do is hack your Wii for homebrew apps and then follow the instructions in the post.

Run Backups on any Wii Without a Modchip [Instructables]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles