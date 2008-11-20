Pipl Updates, Offers Better Organised Stalking

Previously mentioned people search engine Pipl has updated with a slightly tweaked look and better, more organized results. In a quick comparison between recently featured 123people and Pipl, the results at Pipl thoroughly outdid 123people on accuracy when I searched for myself, including much more accurate results for real email addresses belonging to me. Just enter anyone's name and the city where they live and let Pipl dig up their online profiles, email addresses, photos, and more. With the abundance of people search tools available on the internet, it's easier than ever to track down anyone online. If you've already got a favourite place to stalk, let's hear about it in the comments.