PicoPad wallet notes ensure you'll always have a pen and paper handy. Each notepad is the size of a few credit cards stacked (width and length is the same, but slightly thicker than a single card) and contains a mini pen and a stack of Post-It notes to scribble your impromptu notes on. While a PicoPad isn't a replacement for a full out notepad or stack of 3x5 cards, it's extremely small and will be with you whenever you have a wallet or purse handy. Use a similar product or DIY creation? Share with your note-taking-brethren in the comments below.