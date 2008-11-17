PiccDrop Is A Format Friendly Quick Photo Host

PiccDrop is an extremely spartan photo hosting service with a friendly attitude towards a wide variety of image formats. The PiccDrop website consists of little more than a button to browse for the file and a button to upload it. Once you upload it, you are redirected directly to the image itself sans the forum and HTML-friendly formatting many image hosts provide. PiccDrop allows for unlimited uploads, has a file size restriction of 6MB, and supports a multitude of image formats including: .jpg, .png, .tiff, .bmp, .gif, .ico, .icn,s .vg, .pdf, .icns, .hdi, amd .psd. For another quick and spartan photo hosting service check out EchoPic, for meatier photo hosting check out the Hive Five: Best Photo Sharing Sites.