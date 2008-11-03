PhotoFunia Pastes Your Face All Over The Place

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Put some Photoshop wizardy at your fingertips with photo manipulation site PhotoFunia. Take a clean headshot of yourself or the soon-to-be-victim of your prank and upload it to PhotoFunia. There are currently sixty nine photos that faces can be pasted into ranging from the Andy Warhol-esque art gallery scene featured in the image above to magazine covers, currency, famous photos, and more. The process is fast and requires no interaction from the user other than selecting the template to be used and uploading the picture. With a simple head shot most of the templates worked just fine, with a few having odd sizing issues (i.e. my noggin looked way too big for the scale of the picture.) Once PhotoFunia generates the picture it can be saved at full size, saved in a smaller forum-friendly avatar size, or saved to ImageShack. PhotoFunia is a free web-based image manipulator.

  • Canuckster Guest

    PhotoFunia is great fun! Everyone should try it out.

    http://www.SillyScenes.com has another 1,000 templates to make funny pics with your photos.

  • Bob Garson Guest

    Thank you very much - photofunia is really nice site. Another site like this is http://en.picjoke.com - they make a new effect every day!

  • amar mehta Guest

    i like photofuniya

