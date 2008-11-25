If you're reluctant to use PayPal because of security concerns, then the addition of an SMS security feature might help ease your paranoia. Sign up and you'll be texted a unique six-digit code that you'll need (in addition to your regular password) each time you log in to the service. Despite some confusing wording on PayPal's site, you don't have to pay to register for the SMS option: there's a charge if you want to order a security token to generate a unique password, but not for the SMS version (save any charges you might pay to receive an SMS on your phone plan while overseas). The service is initially being rolled out in Australia, the US, Canada, Austria and Germany.
PayPal Adds SMS Authentication
