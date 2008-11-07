The Google Reader Blog offers up one enthusiast's handy technique for using RSS feeds to keep track of recipe ideas. Ann Verbin, a dedicated reader of cooking blogs, using Google Reader's stars to identify recipe ideas she likes, then tags them with meal categories and key ingredients so she can easily find new meal ideas. She also uses "cooked" and "cooked-good" tags While you could just star items and then use Reader's general search, the discipline of tagging helps find ideas "when you don't have anything too specific in mind", Verbin writes.
Organise Your Recipe Ideas With Google Reader
