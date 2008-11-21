OrbLive Apps Stream Media And TV To Your iPhone

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

iPhone/iPod touch only: Streaming media server Orb has released free and $US9.99 versions of an app that lets you watch videos, listen to music, check documents and even stream live or recorded TV to your iPhone or iPod touch. Like other combinations that use Orb's Windows-only (for now) software at their core, connection speeds and lag vary depending on the two sides of the connection, but streaming video to my iPod touch was decent enough, if a tiny bit out of sync. The main difference between the free and paid versions is a big one—the free version picks three items from each category to stream, while the paid app gives you full access to anything you want to grab. That's just about all there is to it, though you'll want to head to the app's settings to optimise streaming for 3G, or Wi-Fi connections. The OrbLive applications are free and $9.99, and both require an iPhone or iPod touch running at least the 2.0 firmware. Check out our Wii media centre guide for a closer look at the Orb software itself.

OrbLive Free and OrbLive [iTunes App Store via Gizmodo]

