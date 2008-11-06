Open Office 2007 .DOCX Files In Gmail, Google

The Google Operating System blog points out that both Google web search and Gmail can now read and convert Office 2007 documents, i.e. .DOCX files. That makes for easy mail-yourself conversion if you need it, or bulk-converting files to HTML, just like with PDF files. There are, of course, online tools like Zamzar for those without Gmail.
Hi LifeHackers,
Just wanted to say "thank you" as your information on .docx saved the day. I had not seen a file like this before but we received an urgent business email in that format and were completely stuck until I came upon your page.
A thousand thankyou's and blessings.....
Cheers
JeanK