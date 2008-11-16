Open A Beer Bottle With A Ring

Don't let a misplaced bottle opener stand between you and a delicious beverage. If you find yourself with well-chilled bottle of beer but painfully without a proper bottle opener, don't despair. Bottled beverage-lovers at wikiHow have put together a detailed guide for getting that cap off with nothing more than a ring and your gritty determination. Check out the following video to see the magic in action:
If you have trouble getting your ring to grip the bottle cap, never fear: industrious inventors have created a ring with a bottle opener built right in.
