OneRiot Search Highlights What's Hot Online

Search engine OneRiot uses data from the PulseChecker Firefox browser extension to gauge how hot a particular result is at the moment. I tried it yesterday, and a search for "puppy webcam" highlighted the link to everyone's favourite Ustream.tv feed of Shiba Inu puppies. At the time, it was "emerging." Now? "Raging." On Google, however, it's still only the second result (and the top results has no live puppy cams currently). The landing page offers a quick glance at what's leading in the latest OneRiot rankings. A Google replacement? No. But if you're interested in keeping tabs on the web search zeitgeist, it's an interesting cross-reference for Google Trends.