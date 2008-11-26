Windows only: Free application Newzie is a feature-rich desktop newsreader designed to keep you up to date with the latest web content, whether that content is coming from a traditional RSS feed or not. To that end, Newzie monitors feedless web pages for changes, supports "virtual channels" that monitor user-defined keywords (great for ego tracking), and more. It also supports advanced content filtering, customisable keyboard shortcuts, subscription priorities, a Post Sweeper feature that clears out unnecessary posts when you've fallen behind, and built-in reading statistics. In the end, Newzie is full of interesting and innovative ideas that we'd love to see from more newsreaders, but it could use a little more polish overall if it wants to attract a lot of users. If you give it a try, let's hear what you think in the comments. Newzie is a free download, Windows only.
Newzie Newsreader Watches Feeds And Feedless Pages Alike
