Back in September, we pointed out that a new system to make it easier to switch banks (by speeding up the transfer of automatic payments) was in development. That scheme goes live this week, so if you're looking for a better deal from your bank, the process should be a bit less painful. As Karen Dearne confirms at AustralianIT, the process still isn't automated — you need to transfer a printed list of payments from your old to your new bank — but at least it's a start. Full details of the scheme can be found on the Australia Payments Clearing Association site (PDF link). To find yourself a better bank deal, check out recently mentioned Mozo.
New Bank Switching Program Begins
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s
With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink