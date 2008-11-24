Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Napsounds Generates Daily Power Nap Soundtracks

Napsounds is a repository of relaxing audio files designed for power napping. Every day a unique 20-minute track is generated in the electronic, classic, and nature sounds category. You can listen directly from the web site, download the track as an MP3, subscribe via RSS, or set iTunes to grab the track as a podcast. The tracks use a combination of neural linguistic programming, binaural beats, and white noise generation layered into the ambient sounds.

Fair warning: the tracks include a very deep Donald LaFontaine'esque male voice that speaks at the beginning and end of the tracks urging you to relax and then gently awake. While I found the voice to be initially disconcerting— the site made absolutely no mention of the fact that a minute or so into my listening experience a dude would start talking to me— it was helpful to have a human voice appear at the end of the track to stimulate wakefulness. Without it I could have easily slept right through the fading cricket chirps. If you're new to the idea of power napping, make sure to check out the power napping cheat sheet and how to reboot your brain with a caffeine nap.

Napsounds

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles