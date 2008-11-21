Mufin Music Recommendation Engine Finds Tunes You'll Like

New music discovery search engine Mufin finds music you'll like by analysing songs for similarities. We've seen several tools offering similar results from these sort of "audio fingerprints," but according to tech blog TechCrunch, Mufin's analysis actually works really well. Apart from the basic search engine available on their homepage, Mufin also offers different software and widgets to integrate the app with other music tools—including Facebook and MySpace apps, a Windows-only iTunes add-on (that sort of challenges the sometimes off-the-mark Genius tool), and a Windows-only Music Finder. Mufin is created by the Fraunhofer Institute—the people who brought us the venerated and time-tested MP3 compression algorithm, so it's definitely got some cred going in. If you give any of Mufin's new offerings a try, let's hear how it works for you in the comments.