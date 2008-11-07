Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

mTAIL Tracks Log File Changes


Windows only: Actively track changes in your log files with lightweight application mTAIL, a Windows-based emulation of the venerable tail command found in *nix based operating systems. Instead of opening a log file to review the contents, mTAIL keeps the file open and displays it as the system writes to it. Firewall your attention by setting up filters and alerts in mTAIL based on keywords. The app will cull out events in the log you don't need to see and alert you to the events you've pre-flagged. If you'd like a few more flourishes to go with your tail emulation, check out equally as free BareTail. mTAIL is a free download for Windows only. Thanks Michael Kizer!

mTAIL

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
jalopnik mclaren mclaren-f1 sultan-of-brunei

Here's Why There Are Seven 'Missing' McLaren F1s

With an incredibly limited run of McLaren F1s ever produced, a mere 106, it’s surprisingly easy to keep track of where the cars end up and the legends they accrue as time goes by. But somehow seven of those cars have gone missing.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles