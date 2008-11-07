mTAIL Tracks Log File Changes

Windows only: Actively track changes in your log files with lightweight application mTAIL, a Windows-based emulation of the venerable
tail command found in *nix based operating systems. Instead of opening a log file to review the contents, mTAIL keeps the file open and displays it as the system writes to it. Firewall your attention by setting up filters and alerts in mTAIL based on keywords. The app will cull out events in the log you don't need to see and alert you to the events you've pre-flagged. If you'd like a few more flourishes to go with your
tail emulation, check out equally as free BareTail. mTAIL is a free download for Windows only. Thanks Michael Kizer!
