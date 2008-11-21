Mozilla Serves Its One Billionth Add-On

Mozilla announced yesterday that they've served up their one billionth add-on since 2005—and that only includes add-ons hosted on Mozilla's servers. Mozilla applications like Firefox and Thunderbird have earned a place in many of our hearts thanks to their extensibility, and the one billionth add-on milestone in conjunction with Firefox earning 20% of the market share has us thinking: These crazy open-source/extension ideas just might work.
