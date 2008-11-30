Most Popular Top 10's Of 2008

The weekly Lifehacker Top 10 continues to be one of the most popular posts on-site. Since our top-10-making bot is off this weekend, take a gander at some of the most popular Top 10's that have published in 2008 so far.
- Top 10 Obscure Google Search Tricks
"Dozens of Google search guides detail the tips you already know, but today we're skipping the obvious and highlighting our favourite obscure Google web search tricks."
- Top 10 Harmless Geek Pranks
"Since the dawn of time, geeks have been playing harmless pranks on their beloved (but unsuspecting) associates, and it's up to all of us to carry the torch forward."
- Top 10 Ways to Stay Energised
"You can overcome a late night of net surfing, a rough morning, or just the post-lunch stupor without becoming an over-wired mess."
- Top 10 Software Easter Eggs
"The best easter eggs aren't painted pink and stuffed with jelly beans—they're the undocumented and unexpected fun features hidden deep inside various software apps."
- Top 10 BitTorrent Tools and Tricks
"BitTorrent is the go-to resource for downloading everything from music and movies to software and operating systems, but as its popularity continues to grow, so do the number of tools available for making the most of it."
- Top 10 Firefox 3 Features
"The newest version of our favourite open source web browser, Mozilla Firefox 3, offers dozens of new features and fixes, but only a handful will make the most dramatic difference in your everyday browsing."
- Top 10 How To Videos
"Your crafty older relatives used to have to mail-order their video tutorials or wait for "This Old House" reruns to get their DIY on, but the age of streaming video has been good to those who like to tinker and try out neat tricks."
- Top 10 Things You Forgot Your Mac Can Do
"From pure eye candy to outright productivity-boosters, read on to get reminded of some of the more obscure things you can do with your Mac, fresh out of the box."
- Top 10 Telephone Tricks
"When getting things done involves making phone calls, you want to spend the least amount of time and money on the horn as possible—and several tricks and services can help you do just that."
- Top 10 Computer Annoyances and How to Fix Them
"Computers are supposed to make our lives easier, but too much of the time they can be frustrating, time-wasting, stubborn machines."
- Top 10 Ways to Get Cables Under Control
"When you finally decide it's time to do something about that rat's nest of cables that's spreading like kudzu, you don't have to spend a lot of time and money to get it under control."
- Top 10 Ways to Trick Out Your Desktop
"For something that you look at every day of your working life, your computer desktop doesn't get as much attention as it deserves."
- Top 10 Conversation Hacks
"A whole lot more than just words passes between people who are talking, so a few simple conversational skills can help you recognise what's really being said and help you lead the discussion your way."
- Top 10 YouTube Hacks
"Summer's ending, and with it goes a certain sense of taking it easier, relaxing a bit at the office—you know, caching up on all that YouTube browsing you skip when there's real work to be done."
- Top 10 Office Supply Hacks
"Given some spare time and a few neglected items in the office supply closet, anyone can make their workspace more functional, create a cool tools for their home and office, and even rescue seemingly ruined stuff."
- Top 10 Easy Ways to Look Sharp
"In a perfect world, it wouldn't matter what a genius JavaScript programmer or top-flight professional looked like. In this world, though, coming across as an unkempt schlub won't do anything good for your career, your social life, or your luck with that cute guy or gal from marketing."
- Top 10 Apps Worth Installing Adobe AIR For
"While many of them are simply desktop translations of web interfaces that were easy to use already, a handful of AIR apps truly make work and play easier, or just more interesting."
- Top 10 Underhyped Webapps
"Even in this golden age of Big Internet Companies Acquiring Everything In Sight, there are still a few independent, small webapps out there that don't get the attention they should for their useful functionality."
- Top 10 Things to Look Forward to in Windows 7
"While the next iteration of the ubiquitous Microsoft desktop operating system, Windows 7, isn't a dramatic overhaul of its predecessor Windows Vista, it does fix several sore spots and add a few welcome features."
