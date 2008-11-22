Mmm Free Declutters Busy Context Menus

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows XP only: When you right-click on your desktop or on a file, do you have to go through two dozen useless menu items before you hit the one you want? Free utility Mmm offers an easy interface for hiding and organizing context menu items—into a "Rarely used" subfolder, for example. With Mmm running, hit the coloured button it adds to the top left of the menu to see the configuration area, shown here. Check out the before and after photos of my context menu using Mmm.

Before:

After:

Recently, the How-To Geek explained how to clean up your right-click menu by editing the Windows registry—a fine option for super-savvy users who don't want to run yet another utility to achieve the same end. If messing with your registry isn't your bag, previously mentioned ShellExView also gets the job done. Mmm Free is a free download for Windows XP only; Mmm+ offers more options for $US9.99. Thanks, gravi_t!

MMM free

